© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOMINION SETS SIGHTS ON FLORIDA: SECRETARY OF STATE ILLEGALLY HIDES SECRET MEETING
Follow
1
Share
Report
97 views • November 11, 2021
https://rumble.com/vp18y3-dominion-sets-sights-on-florida-secretary-of-state-illegally-hides-secret-m.html
Florida's Supervisors of Elections organization is not a government body, but they are sponsored by Dominion Voting Systems, and they just hosted a conference with the Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee in attendance. Laura Loomer has been tracking this story, and she says if Gov. DeSantis doesn’t pay attention then Republicans will lose Florida just like they lost Georgia in 2020.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Florida's Supervisors of Elections organization is not a government body, but they are sponsored by Dominion Voting Systems, and they just hosted a conference with the Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee in attendance. Laura Loomer has been tracking this story, and she says if Gov. DeSantis doesn’t pay attention then Republicans will lose Florida just like they lost Georgia in 2020.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.