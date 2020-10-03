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NutriMedical Report FriOct2nd20 H2 MARTINI_VirusPlague_DangermRNAVacns
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92 views • October 03, 2020
Dr Betty Martini PhD, Long List of Warnings of Pandemic End Time Population Reducing ScanDemic Viral Plaques, Danger of mRNA Vaccines SARS1 MERS Gardasil Illness Death, Pastor Butch Paugh, PatorButchDotCom, MediaDeepStateGODlessCoup, Need to Start Insurrection Act, Deputize Citizens Under Sherriff for Militia Citizen Army,
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