On the outskirts of Kherson on the mainland across of Dnieper River, footage shows dozens of flashes of light accompanied by a series of explosions, the ongoing destructive impact of which is being felt on identified Ukrainian targets. Russia has released images of the strike on the morning of October 24, 2025, showing chaos at Kiev's troop concentration positions in Korobelnyi District. Like hell, this time the Ukrainians were stopped by a heavy barrage of direct fire from MLRS and drones. "The Russians destroyed identified enemy targets, including critical infrastructure," the Raccoon unit from Kherson reported. Russian channels confirmed that the UAV operator's operating point and the active location of the airspace control system were destroyed! Ukrainian forces have been repeatedly warned against launching drones and rockets towards the left bank of the Dnipro River, which has been liberated by Russia.

The situation on the right bank of the Dnieper River remains difficult for Ukrainian forces. Logistics are disrupted, and regular attacks on warehouses and equipment are gradually depleting resources. Personnel losses and the destruction of supply lines are reducing the combat capability of units. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strengthen their positions in the urban area of Kherson, using settlements as natural shelters. Mining and the construction of defensive points are visible in some areas. Large-scale fortification work is not underway, but local defense centers are being built, sources reported. It appears Russia has finally decided to increase pressure on such frontline cities.

