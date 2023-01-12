Internal Strangulation Will Last Until The CCP's Demise

https://gnews.org/articles/679187
Summary：In his Grand Live broadcast on January 8, Miles Guo revealed that the nature of the Chinese Communist Party's(CCP) infighting is a gangster act of grabbing the goods on each other and killing each other and a compromise will never be reached.
