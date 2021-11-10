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2021 NOV 10 VIC GOV Gestapo raids Doctors Office he refused to Hand Over Patient Medical Records
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50 views • November 10, 2021
AUSTRALIA VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT GESTAPO RAIDS DOCTORS OFFICE
Victorian a Pro Covid-19 Early Treatment DOCTOR MARK HOBART is A TRUE HERO refuses to support government narratives of vaccine is only treatment and no must Defend Patient / Doctor Confidentiality at the personal cost of his practice being shut down by the Tyrants of Victorian Department of Health and now they’ve dispatched the Victorian Government Gestapo to take Victorian Patient Files
VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT HAS UTTERLY VIOLATED THE SACRED DOCTOR PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY in their act of ceasing patient records it must attract a WHOLE OF LIFE PRISON SENTENCE and the Government be forced to financially compensate every patient whose records were seized without the specific authority.
ORIGINAL SOURCE MORGAN C JONAS: https://www.facebook.com/morgancjonas/videos/480340486546206
Victorian a Pro Covid-19 Early Treatment DOCTOR MARK HOBART is A TRUE HERO refuses to support government narratives of vaccine is only treatment and no must Defend Patient / Doctor Confidentiality at the personal cost of his practice being shut down by the Tyrants of Victorian Department of Health and now they’ve dispatched the Victorian Government Gestapo to take Victorian Patient Files
VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT HAS UTTERLY VIOLATED THE SACRED DOCTOR PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY in their act of ceasing patient records it must attract a WHOLE OF LIFE PRISON SENTENCE and the Government be forced to financially compensate every patient whose records were seized without the specific authority.
ORIGINAL SOURCE MORGAN C JONAS: https://www.facebook.com/morgancjonas/videos/480340486546206
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