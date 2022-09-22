Russian Military Registration and Enlistment Offices Around the Country are Crowded this Morning. - 092222

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military registration and enlistment offices around the country are crowded.
Later reported - Ministry of Defense of Russia: for the first day of partial mobilization, about 10 thousand people arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices on their own, without waiting for the enlistment letter