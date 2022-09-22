Russian Military Registration and Enlistment Offices Around the Country are Crowded this Morning. - 092222

Military registration and enlistment offices around the country are crowded.
Later reported - Ministry of Defense of Russia: for the first day of partial mobilization, about 10 thousand people arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices on their own, without waiting for the enlistment letter
