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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-244-after-global-food-production-drops-then-what
Richie Allen from the Richie Allen Show https://www.richieallen.co.uk and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss increasing space radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum affecting global food production across the continents and how this will affect the economy and then our civilization.
•Extinction Rebellion where are your solutions?
•What is the Maunder Minimum?
•Australia becomes a new wheat importer
•Potato sizes globally has reduced 30%
•Indoor vertical agriculture industry booming
•Starting community gardens
•A Year in Hell, an account of the Bosnian Siege
•Sharing skill sets in a community to fill the gaps
•Using 5G as a crowd control device in cities to protect food distribution centers
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