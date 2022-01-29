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Biden's Always Been A Racist Bigot, Ban Trans From Girl Sports & New Variants Coming Your Way
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90 views • January 29, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Biden is a racist bigot - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1486733302245453829?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden is completely clueless - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mask-follies-with-joe-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden has to award contract to China, they own him - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-meets-backlash-delivering-13-billion-covid-19-test-contract?ref_src=aimlessnews
WV Governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dogs ass - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jim-justice-lifts-up-dog-and-tells-critics-to-kiss-her-ass/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pa. rules mail in voting unconstitutional - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-pennsylvania-court-rules-mail-in-voting-law-is-unconstitutional/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Mass shooting in Kenosha - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2022/01/a-mass-shooting-day-so-far-this-year.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
BLM is a scam - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/blms-millions-go-unaccounted-for-after-leaders-quietly-jump-ship??ref_src=aimlessnews
Indiana bans trans from playing girls sports - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/indiana-house-bans-males-who-identify-as-transgender-from-competing-against-girls/?ref_src=aimlessnews
UPenn women swimmers finally speak out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10445679/Lia-Thomas-UPenn-teammate-says-trans-swimmer-doesnt-cover-genitals-locker-room.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Embalmers can't embalm - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/worldwide-exclusive-embalmers-find?ref_src=aimlessnews
How convenient, coward Trudeau isolating during trucker protest - https://globalnews.ca/news/8542198/trudeau-covid-19-exposure/?ref_src=aimlessnews
New stealth variant surfaces in Washington state - https://komonews.com/news/coronavirus/ba2-newest-covid-19-variant-found-in-washington-state-health-officials-say?ref_src=aimlessnews
China discovers new strain also, good times - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/chinese-scientists-wuhan-discover-potentially-deadly-new-strain-coronavirus?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are we at the olympics - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-olympics-covid-bubble-check-out-these-insane-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a positive covid test means - https://rumble.com/vtesk0-the-nocebo-effect-a-new-variant-called-anothercon.html?ref_src=aimlessnews 17:00-17:40
Fauci the flip flopper - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1486342860656066560?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1487106918430638081?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - ABCDEFU: An Ode to the Left - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7KFjB51p7o
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Biden is a racist bigot - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1486733302245453829?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden is completely clueless - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mask-follies-with-joe-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden has to award contract to China, they own him - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-meets-backlash-delivering-13-billion-covid-19-test-contract?ref_src=aimlessnews
WV Governor tells Bette Midler to kiss his dogs ass - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jim-justice-lifts-up-dog-and-tells-critics-to-kiss-her-ass/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pa. rules mail in voting unconstitutional - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-pennsylvania-court-rules-mail-in-voting-law-is-unconstitutional/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Mass shooting in Kenosha - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2022/01/a-mass-shooting-day-so-far-this-year.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
BLM is a scam - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/blms-millions-go-unaccounted-for-after-leaders-quietly-jump-ship??ref_src=aimlessnews
Indiana bans trans from playing girls sports - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/indiana-house-bans-males-who-identify-as-transgender-from-competing-against-girls/?ref_src=aimlessnews
UPenn women swimmers finally speak out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10445679/Lia-Thomas-UPenn-teammate-says-trans-swimmer-doesnt-cover-genitals-locker-room.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Embalmers can't embalm - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/worldwide-exclusive-embalmers-find?ref_src=aimlessnews
How convenient, coward Trudeau isolating during trucker protest - https://globalnews.ca/news/8542198/trudeau-covid-19-exposure/?ref_src=aimlessnews
New stealth variant surfaces in Washington state - https://komonews.com/news/coronavirus/ba2-newest-covid-19-variant-found-in-washington-state-health-officials-say?ref_src=aimlessnews
China discovers new strain also, good times - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/chinese-scientists-wuhan-discover-potentially-deadly-new-strain-coronavirus?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why are we at the olympics - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-olympics-covid-bubble-check-out-these-insane-restrictions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a positive covid test means - https://rumble.com/vtesk0-the-nocebo-effect-a-new-variant-called-anothercon.html?ref_src=aimlessnews 17:00-17:40
Fauci the flip flopper - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1486342860656066560?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1487106918430638081?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - ABCDEFU: An Ode to the Left - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7KFjB51p7o
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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