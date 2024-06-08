https://danhappel.com/comparing-the-events-of-9-11-gaza/

The events that took place on 9/11/2001 and the Hamas massacre have far too many similarities to be ignored. Learn why!





The events of 9/11/2001 and the Hamas attacks on Israel in October have some very strong defining characteristics that we are foolish to ignore.





According to our respective governments, both events came as a complete surprise to the U.S. and Israeli National Security Agencies, both came at times when normally acute surveillance systems were completely shut down and defensive assets were on uncharacteristic military stand down, both became justification for strong retaliatory offensive acts against broadly defined "terrorists" including in civilian areas, and both events demanded mass retaliation and expansive changes in law that gave U.S. and Israeli leadership indiscriminate power to eliminate all perceived enemies of the state.





Calls for action included massive increases in military spending and trampled civil rights. Might we suggest these events expose the handiwork of "THE MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX"?