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UFO Short Video "Hot Tubs & Triangles"
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79 views • May 01, 2022
Short video going over a UFO Report from Rawlins, Wyoming from October of 2006.
People at a hot tub party see an unusual craft. Was it a triangle shaped TR-3B or a Stealth Bomber or other top secret plane?
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People at a hot tub party see an unusual craft. Was it a triangle shaped TR-3B or a Stealth Bomber or other top secret plane?
Subscribe to our audio podcasts here.
https://sites.libsyn.com/412346
Consider supporting the show.
https://glow.fm/rockymountainufopodcast/
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