Your glasses are making your eyes worse. A conversation with Cultivate Elevate about eye health.

In this video Matt from Cultivate Elevate and I cover: How to Improve Your Vision Naturally | Eye Health Remedies, Exercises & The Truth About Optometry Are you tired of relying on glasses or contacts? In this video, we dive deep into natural eye care remedies and proven methods to improve your vision naturally—even if you've already started wearing glasses. What You'll Learn: Natural remedies to heal your eyes and support long-term vision health The best nutrients for eye health—what to eat for clearer vision Eye exercises that may help improve eyesight and reduce dependence on glasses The truth about the optometry industry and how it profits from poor vision How EMFs, toxins, and artificial lighting affect your eyesight The best light bulbs for optimal vision and reducing eye strain Detox strategies that may support overall eye and body health Must-read books to empower you to take control of your eye health Your vision isn’t destined to decline—it’s affected by modern lifestyles and poor eye habits. But you can take action. Learn how to reclaim your eyesight naturally and protect your vision for years to come.

