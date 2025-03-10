BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Your glasses are making your eyes worse. A conversation with Cultivate Elevate about eye health.
What is happening
What is happening
9669 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1037 views • 1 month ago


626 views • Mar 10, 2025 • #EyeHealth #ImproveVision #NaturalHealing

In this video Matt from Cultivate Elevate and I cover: How to Improve Your Vision Naturally | Eye Health Remedies, Exercises & The Truth About Optometry Are you tired of relying on glasses or contacts? In this video, we dive deep into natural eye care remedies and proven methods to improve your vision naturally—even if you've already started wearing glasses. What You'll Learn: Natural remedies to heal your eyes and support long-term vision health The best nutrients for eye health—what to eat for clearer vision Eye exercises that may help improve eyesight and reduce dependence on glasses The truth about the optometry industry and how it profits from poor vision How EMFs, toxins, and artificial lighting affect your eyesight The best light bulbs for optimal vision and reducing eye strain Detox strategies that may support overall eye and body health Must-read books to empower you to take control of your eye health Your vision isn’t destined to decline—it’s affected by modern lifestyles and poor eye habits. But you can take action. Learn how to reclaim your eyesight naturally and protect your vision for years to come.

Keywords
healthnutritiondetoxhydrationeyeglasseseyesreverseworseexercisessun gazingcultivateelevatecastor oilnaturalhealingholistichealtheyehealthimprovevisiondetoxyoureyes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy