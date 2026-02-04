Alex Jones Full Show 4/2/26 w/ Kyle Seraphin & Mike Lindell

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INSANE THURSDAY TRANSMISSION: Oil Prices Explode After Trump Signals That US Is Moving To Wartime Economy, Says “We’re Fighting Wars, It’s Not Possible For Us To Take Care Of Medicare/Medicaid!” PLUS, Israel Bombs Iran’s New Peace Negotiator Before Vance Meeting! Top FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin Joins Alex Jones To Hold Bongino Accountable On The Reported FBI Coverup Of The CIA Employee's Failed Polygraph Test Regarding The J6 Pipe Bombs! FINALLY, Republican Candidate For Minnesota Governor & Patriot Mike Lindell Hosts The Final Hour Of The Show! This Is Must-Watch/Share Info! — FULL SHOW 4/2/26