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How Bulletproof Coffee Fits into a Keto Diet
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41 views • July 26, 2020
In this video, I'll talk about how adding fat to your coffee could be just what you need to just start your keto diet! One of the foundations of a keto diet is eating healthy fats for your body to use as energy and bulletproof coffee is a great way to get the necessary fats first thing in the morning. Starting your day with a bulletproof coffee and a fat kills two birds with one stone:
1. Feel full longer with early fat intake
2. Feel refreshed with your favorite cup of morning Joe
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#naturopathy
#drgroup
#ketodietfoods
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
1. Feel full longer with early fat intake
2. Feel refreshed with your favorite cup of morning Joe
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://ghc.us/sub-yt
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrEdwardGroup.com
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#naturopathy
#drgroup
#ketodietfoods
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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