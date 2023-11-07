Decentralize all Processes in order to Generate Worldwide Freedom according to Dr Catherine Austin Fitts.
35 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
www.dailymotion.com/video/x7zt7e8 is the link to the video where Dr Catherine Austin Fitts is being interviewed.
Keywords
technologydecentralizationelectronic brain linkdr catherine austin fittsworldwide freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos