【Ukraine Rescue】The Polish Radio Station ZET Reported “The Chinese Communist Party Does Not Represent the Chinese People”

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/16/2022 ZET, the second largest radio station in Poland, interviewed Nicole, after knowing the philosophy of the Rule of Law Foundation and New Federal State of China, tweeted on their Twitter account that “the Chinese Communist Party does not represent the Chinese”.