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Documentary - The World of Clones and how You can Tell the Difference [26.01.2021]
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299 views • January 28, 2021
This documentary pretty much sums up what is going on in this World with the 266 videos I have currently posted here. And I still do not trust anyone.
- What does it mean to be Human?
- Why do we exist?
- What happends when we die?
- Are we alone?
The world of cloning really does exist. People actually believe that humans like Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Tom Hanks are still alive without realizing that the future is now and that everything they are seeing is a lie.
If your video does not play because of a problem with BitChute, Refresh and wait a few minutes.
Article today of the same topic:
27.01.2021 https://operationdisclosure.blogspot.com/2021/01/aliens-and-simon-parkes-warpaint-reader.html
- What does it mean to be Human?
- Why do we exist?
- What happends when we die?
- Are we alone?
The world of cloning really does exist. People actually believe that humans like Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Tom Hanks are still alive without realizing that the future is now and that everything they are seeing is a lie.
If your video does not play because of a problem with BitChute, Refresh and wait a few minutes.
Article today of the same topic:
27.01.2021 https://operationdisclosure.blogspot.com/2021/01/aliens-and-simon-parkes-warpaint-reader.html
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