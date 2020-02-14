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Hollywood Insider EXPOSES ALL (CultsClonesMindControl & MORE DANA ASHLIE
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326 views • February 14, 2020
Published on Jan 21, 2015
WOW! This one is a Doozy!! I stumbled upon a fascinating blog from 5 years ago from a woman that had worked in many areas of the Entertainment Industry (from Broadway to Hollywood). What followed were some fascinating observations on MANY celebs that have never been mentioned in these "conspiratorial circles" before, along with many that have, but with new information. She covers everything from mind controlled models, Michael Jackson clones, where the d-list actresses have gone, "serpents" in the Industry, to secrets behind Beauty Pageants and more. I compiled some of the most interesting here, I believe. Check it out, think for yourself of course, and you decide.
Here's a link to the Original: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=NhMcvWpKBpg&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Findianinthemachine.wordpress.com%2F2012%2F06%2F02%2Fclose-encounters-with-celebrities-show-business-clones-satanists-prostitutes-and-serpents-dying-for-attention-literally%2F&redir_token=Er6zVnvqqdDbRIshf1luYJuiVQh8MTU4MTc5NTE2M0AxNTgxNzA4NzYz
*All images from Google Images under "labeled for reuse".
WOW! This one is a Doozy!! I stumbled upon a fascinating blog from 5 years ago from a woman that had worked in many areas of the Entertainment Industry (from Broadway to Hollywood). What followed were some fascinating observations on MANY celebs that have never been mentioned in these "conspiratorial circles" before, along with many that have, but with new information. She covers everything from mind controlled models, Michael Jackson clones, where the d-list actresses have gone, "serpents" in the Industry, to secrets behind Beauty Pageants and more. I compiled some of the most interesting here, I believe. Check it out, think for yourself of course, and you decide.
Here's a link to the Original: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?v=NhMcvWpKBpg&event=video_description&q=https%3A%2F%2Findianinthemachine.wordpress.com%2F2012%2F06%2F02%2Fclose-encounters-with-celebrities-show-business-clones-satanists-prostitutes-and-serpents-dying-for-attention-literally%2F&redir_token=Er6zVnvqqdDbRIshf1luYJuiVQh8MTU4MTc5NTE2M0AxNTgxNzA4NzYz
*All images from Google Images under "labeled for reuse".
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