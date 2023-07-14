Why Is Prophecy A 'More Sure Word?'

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-11why-prophecy-more-sure-word





More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this first segment of our program, we’ve been going through Dave Hunt’s book Seeking and Finding God, subtitled: In Search of the True Faith. Now, it’s a small book; it’s about 150 pages, and Dave, we haven’t done this for a while but I think it might be informative for many in our audience who missed it or haven’t been following the program very long. Would you give them the reason why you wrote Seeking and Finding God?





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall



