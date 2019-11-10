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My Crypto Picks for 2020 #KAVA #LINK
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7 views • November 10, 2019
My #Crypto picks for 2020. This is my first #Cryptocurrency video. I talk about #LINK #KAVA (an #IEO) #Coinbase #Binance and also a little about myself and who I am, considering this is my first crypto video.
So for everyone that's been reading my #Cryptocurency posts, scratching their head, wondering: "What the..??".
This video explains it all 😂🤣😎👍
More videos are coming. I will teach people how to do it too.
So for everyone that's been reading my #Cryptocurency posts, scratching their head, wondering: "What the..??".
This video explains it all 😂🤣😎👍
More videos are coming. I will teach people how to do it too.
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