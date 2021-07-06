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Kiwi saboteur? Jacinda Ardern’s socialist disasters risk destroying New Zealand
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250 views • July 06, 2021
Author Amy Brooke: https://spectator.com.au/2021/07/kiwi-saboteur/
Kiwi saboteur?
Jacinda Ardern’s socialist disasters risk destroying the country
Amy Brooke
Getty Images
Amy Brooke
For New Zealand’s Prime Minster to be talking such nonsense – in fact, such a complete untruth as ‘bold action on climate change is a matter of life and death’ – is more than ominous. Her obvious preference for calling urgency on endorsing the recent recommendations of the Climate Change Commission is completely unacceptable. Its unbalanced findings verge on the fanatical and it is high time Ardern is called to account for the fear-mongering she is spreading and for promoting policies which would in fact basically destroy our economy.
Kiwi saboteur?
Jacinda Ardern’s socialist disasters risk destroying the country
Amy Brooke
Getty Images
Amy Brooke
For New Zealand’s Prime Minster to be talking such nonsense – in fact, such a complete untruth as ‘bold action on climate change is a matter of life and death’ – is more than ominous. Her obvious preference for calling urgency on endorsing the recent recommendations of the Climate Change Commission is completely unacceptable. Its unbalanced findings verge on the fanatical and it is high time Ardern is called to account for the fear-mongering she is spreading and for promoting policies which would in fact basically destroy our economy.
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