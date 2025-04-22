BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Understanding Anxiety: Symptoms, Triggers, and Trends
22 views • 1 week ago

Anxiety is gripping the globe — 301 million people, including 40 million Americans, face it yearly. Symptoms like racing hearts, sweating, or relentless worry disrupt lives, with 15% of U.S. adults reporting recent anxiety. The DSM-5 defines it as excessive, persistent fear or worry derailing daily functioning, ranging from mild to severe. Globally, cases jumped 55% since 1990, fueled by pandemics, social media, and societal stress.

“Anxiety is natural, but it’s escalating,” says APA President Petros Levounis.

If you’ve ever felt your heart race, stomach churn, or mind spiral with worry, you’re not alone — anxiety is skyrocketing, and it’s no wonder why.

But here’s the twist: you can take control with simple, science-backed strategies. In this video, we’ll unpack why anxiety is surging globally, reveal the top triggers, and share practical tools to calm your nerves. Ready to understand anxiety and fight back? Let’s dive into the facts and solutions that could change your life. NNBL.Blog and Podcast

Keywords
ptsdanxietystress management
Chapters

Understanding Anxiety: Symptoms, Triggers, and Trends

