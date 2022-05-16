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LOST ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS! - The Secrets Of Egypt & Turkey - Josh Sigurdson On The Rundown Live
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175 views • May 16, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson is interviewed on an episode of The Rundown Live hosted by Kristan T Harris and Don Via Jr.
During the show, Josh breaks down his travels to ancient sites in over a dozen countries, specifically in Egypt and Turkey and how they relate to a vast cover up of a global ancient civilization with incredible architectural techniques and perhaps subhuman races living underground.
From Derenkuyu to Giza. From the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) to Mexico. From Greece to Hyawatha in Greenland and the Younger Dryas Catastrophe, the issues are broken down from an on-the-ground perspective.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://banned.video/channel/the-rundown-live
And on other platforms!
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson is interviewed on an episode of The Rundown Live hosted by Kristan T Harris and Don Via Jr.
During the show, Josh breaks down his travels to ancient sites in over a dozen countries, specifically in Egypt and Turkey and how they relate to a vast cover up of a global ancient civilization with incredible architectural techniques and perhaps subhuman races living underground.
From Derenkuyu to Giza. From the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) to Mexico. From Greece to Hyawatha in Greenland and the Younger Dryas Catastrophe, the issues are broken down from an on-the-ground perspective.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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