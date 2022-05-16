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LOST ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS! - The Secrets Of Egypt & Turkey - Josh Sigurdson On The Rundown Live
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Josh Sigurdson is interviewed on an episode of The Rundown Live hosted by Kristan T Harris and Don Via Jr.
During the show, Josh breaks down his travels to ancient sites in over a dozen countries, specifically in Egypt and Turkey and how they relate to a vast cover up of a global ancient civilization with incredible architectural techniques and perhaps subhuman races living underground.
From Derenkuyu to Giza. From the Richat Structure (Eye of the Sahara) to Mexico. From Greece to Hyawatha in Greenland and the Younger Dryas Catastrophe, the issues are broken down from an on-the-ground perspective.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
freedomnewstravelpyramidsegypthistoryturkeyvoluntaryismancient civilizationsgizajosh sigurdsongobekli tepewamderenkuyu
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