Massive shock & reveal Coming to Mankind, Trump's Birthday 14.06.2021, Audit Complete, Coincidence?

Krystal Tini: As many of you may know, Krystal does not come with a sugar-coated topping. Her raw, edgy delivery of current happenings is what she has become known for. If you are seeking truth in its purest form, this platform is where you'll find it. She asks you to dig deeper and swim further than the shallow depths that is mainstream news. How can we evolve when we barely get our feet wet? How can you navigate your own journey when you allow propaganda and fear mongering to hold you back? Fear is not in her vocabulary. But bravery, inspiration, and courage is. The only way to make change, is to create waves. Lots of them.Michael Jaco - U.S Navy Seal.Michael Jaco - 48K subscribersUnleash your intuition with inspirational topics, guests and a wide range of insights from former Navy SEAL and CIA security officer Michael K Jaco.Wil Paranormal: The sheep are in for a Massive Shock when the Arizona Audit is complete on June 14.If they really think President Trump lost the 2020 election, their eyes will be open wide with Shock and Disbelief this coming Monday. Mainstream News may not want to report on this and that's when the Military will be forced into action.Krystal Tini - Actress. Holistic wellness. Stylist. Yogi.16.7K subscribersThe Only Person That Can Free You, Is Yourself.920 views•Jun 11, 2021Krystal Tini16.7K subscriberswil paranormal40061 subscribers