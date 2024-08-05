BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul Preston Interviews John Cullen, An Expert Ballistics Audio Investigator About Trump Assassination Attempts
TruthSeeker
890 views • 9 months ago

Paul Preston interviews John Cullen who is an expert ballistics audio analyst who can determine by the recorded audio where a bullet originated from and how fast it's going and with that information he can then compare it with video data from the same event to see how things match up and make final determinations of what actually happened and how it happened during the assassination attempt of President Trump. John also investigated the assassination attempt on the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during the Mandalay Bay shootings in Las Vegas when Trump was also in Las Vegas and made some conclusions on that event as well which he discusses in this interview.

Link to this video --->   https://bit.ly/john-cullen-ballistics


