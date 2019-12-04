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Project Guardian: Another Big Attack on the Constitution and Liberty
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81 views • December 04, 2019
Frustrated with a lack of new laws coming from Congress, the administration is taking a new path to increase federal violations of the 2nd Amendment - Project Guardian.
Path to Liberty: December 4, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: December 4, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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