BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God or Money Your Choice!
QuickChristianTruths
QuickChristianTruths
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • November 24, 2021
The whole world fights against one of the most hated teachings of Jesus. The one where he says you cannot work for both God or money and that you will hate one and love the other. So few people realize how much better the world would be if we did our jobs for free, and thus everything was free. No price tag attached to everything. We could have this utopia if we all battled the greed within ourselves like Jesus taught. Find out how to do from people who have been living without working for money for years. Leave the system and be free from your enslavement to money!

For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
biblegodgospellovejesuschristiantruthchristianityfaithlivebyfaithbibleverse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador&#8217;s Drug War, Officials Say

U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador’s Drug War, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: What happens when the whole family works together

Belle Carter
25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

25 Tradeable Skills for Post-Collapse Scenario

Edison Reed
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy