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God or Money Your Choice!
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30 views • November 24, 2021
The whole world fights against one of the most hated teachings of Jesus. The one where he says you cannot work for both God or money and that you will hate one and love the other. So few people realize how much better the world would be if we did our jobs for free, and thus everything was free. No price tag attached to everything. We could have this utopia if we all battled the greed within ourselves like Jesus taught. Find out how to do from people who have been living without working for money for years. Leave the system and be free from your enslavement to money!
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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