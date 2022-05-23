© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swiss expert on international conflict resolution: How did the Ukraine war start?
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • May 23, 2022
In an interview at the beginning of March 2022, Jacques Baud, a Swiss expert on international conflict solutions, shed light on the historical, political, military and economic background to the war in Ukraine. As former head of “Peace Policy and Doctrine” of the UN Department of Peace Operations, he raised the question: How did one get to this point of starting a war?
✓ www.kla.tv/22587
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22587
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.