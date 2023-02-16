NIGHT SHADOWS 02152023 -- Alien Acclimation. Train Derailments, Russia and NATO

Pilots say UFO over Great Lakes was NOT a balloon, unknown, Pentegon silent on what these objects are, say not recovered. China mum, and still no words from Biden in spite of demands from congress. Earth changes around the world continue growing, and the Sun continues its anomalous antics as we enter the final phases of end-time prophecy. Ukraine war roaring on as prelude, to nuclear war threats. Ohio train problems continue to grow and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view