Solving the Riddle of the Two Witnesses (See Description for More)

The Angel Gabriel Incarnated as Elijah/John the Baptist & Archangel Michael Incarnated as Moses.

These are the Two Witnesses beside the Messiah in the Transfiguration, Elijah & Moses.

Gabriel Means 'Strong Man of God' (My cousin's name Ikechukwu, means 'God is My Strength'. He is a catacomb lookalike of Elijah and John the Baptist).

Michael Means 'One Who is LIke God' (My brother's name Uche, means 'Mind of God'. He is lookalike of Thutmose IV aka Moses).

I believe My cousin and brother are the two witness, Elijah (Gabriel) and Moses (Michael).

See My Lookaliike Video for More:

The Lookalike Reincarnation of Yahshua/Jesus (Myself) and The Two Witnesses; Moses (My Brother) & Elijah (My Cousin) https://www.brighteon.com/92b9ba4b-17b7-4945-9467-94a7997e91f4



























