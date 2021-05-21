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Steve Bannon's 'War Room Pandemic' Does Not Believe in the Q Plan or the Anons Psychological Operation
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53 views • May 21, 2021
When the media first fell in love with the Q Anon Psyop before the 2020 election I knew that they (especially CNN and CNBC) were going to use it to show how crazy Trump supporters were. Boy, were we not disappointed. The crew at Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic are by no means Q Anon fans and they totally (like me) believe that it is a total psyop. This clip from an Episode of War Room Pandemic taped on May 19th, 2020 gives one a taste of how they feel about the Q Anon psyop. Remember Steve Bannon is a good friend of Donald Trump's and was an integral part of his 2016 election team, so when he tells us that Q Anon is nothing more then false promises I tend to agree with him. The left wing media will keep blaming everything on Q and Anons until the cows come home. I don't see the cows coming home anytime soon.
Related Channel on Rumble:
Steve Bannon's War Room
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
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Related Channel on Rumble:
Steve Bannon's War Room
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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