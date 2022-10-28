Create New Account
DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 28OCT22 - Russia Conducts Strategic Nuclear Strike Exercise; Air, Land & Sea Launches of ICBM & Cruise Missiles
Published a month ago

Russia conducts a major nuclear strategic deterrence exercise with the launch of ICBMs and cruise missiles form Russia's nuclear triad between 26-28 October 2022.

The exercise is overseen by Russian President, Vladimir Putin himself and the Defense Minister of Russia, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

The training objective is to simulate the delivery of a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy's nuclear strike. Russia had notified the United States of the exercise, and this is officially confirmed by the Pentagon that they were notified, as per compliance to the arms control obligations by both nuclear powers.

Sources:

Russia Ministry of Defense: https://t.me/mod_russia_en/4718

