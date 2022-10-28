DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 28OCT22 - Russia Conducts Strategic Nuclear Strike Exercise; Air, Land & Sea Launches of ICBM & Cruise Missiles

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WAR MAPPING







https://youtu.be/EwzgbBjbdXU





Russia conducts a major nuclear strategic deterrence exercise with the launch of ICBMs and cruise missiles form Russia's nuclear triad between 26-28 October 2022.

The exercise is overseen by Russian President, Vladimir Putin himself and the Defense Minister of Russia, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



The training objective is to simulate the delivery of a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy's nuclear strike. Russia had notified the United States of the exercise, and this is officially confirmed by the Pentagon that they were notified, as per compliance to the arms control obligations by both nuclear powers.



Sources:



Russia Ministry of Defense: https://t.me/mod_russia_en/4718

AZ Geopolitics:

- https://twitter.com/AZgeopolitics/sta...

- https://twitter.com/AZgeopolitics/sta...

Do subscribe to DPA War Channel (for Ukraine war updates): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChF7...



POWER DPA WITH YOUR HEART-EARNED MONEY:



Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/defensepoliticsasia

Patreon: https://patreon.com/defensepoliticsasia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/defensepolitics



Facebook: http://facebook.com/defensepolitics

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defensepoli...

Parler: https://parler.com/defensepolitics

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/defensepoliticsa...

Telegram: https://t.me/defensepoliticsasia

Discord: https://discord.gg/nuAAz6g6wU

Other DPA Youtube Channels:



DPA Main Channel: http://youtube.com/DefensePoliticsAsia

DPA IRL: https://youtube.com/DPAirl

DPA Analytics: https://youtube.com/DPAanalytics

DPA Talk.: https://youtube.com/DPATalk

DPA Gamings: http://youtube.com/DPAgamings

Alternate DPA Video Platforms



Youtube: https://youtube.com/DefensePoliticsAsia

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DefensePoliticsAsia

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DefensePoliticsAsia

DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/DefensePo...