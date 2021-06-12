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The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 14 [12.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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361 views • June 12, 2021
Part 14: The Era of Depopulation… What does that look like in our daily lives? About wars, (natural?) disasters, famine & drought, plagues & diseases...

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Chopin, Keys of Moon, Punch Deck

This is part 14 of 17 parts in total. Part 15 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

FallCabal
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj8ft1mh2YhQ/
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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