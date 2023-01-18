P.2 My curry tree has great health promoting benefits, as well as lifting food that is sub-par MVI_9212

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/76108438-a4a5-4515-a384-9f6cd87afd9e
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3af02ce1-7e7e-4041-80d0-0939bc706b89
Our friends for decades, Kim and Rita, about 3 years back gave us a small curry tree, Murraya Koenigii, and despite the reticulation failing over a year ago, and having to struggle with the occasional bucket of water in the blistering heat and dryness of a Perth summer, it is soldiering on, and even flowering for the first time. An important shrub to have for survival and prepping purposes, if you can spare the room. Evidence exists that strongly suggests the curry plant leaf has beneficial anti-oxidant, heart, neurological, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacteriological, blood sugar, anti-cancer, and pain-relieving effects.
Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, do your own research, make your own informed decisions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.