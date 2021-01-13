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The Purge. Rise of the Patriot. MCSU Voice of the Underground, 2021.0110
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0 view • January 13, 2021
Did the DS orchestrate the events at the Capitol? Has the conservative pogrom just begun? Will we see the rise of the Patriot? The Deep State wants you to believe fantasy and falsehoods as reality -- up is down and down is up. Patriots around the globe are awake and active. The Mr. Chris Show Voice of the Underground is a new format to discuss current topics and inspire Patriots to be responsible but vigilant.
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