What meaneth it, to forsee the zeroverse?

That years later, all those who wore surgical masks, while driving alone in a car, be on a path to a infection from a surgical procedure.
Cheers to Mike Adams, Mike Yon, Alex Jones, and other real American heros, for ending the rapes and illegal migration going on in Darien (which is Russian-French for ''ya nothing''). Homerun story of the year so far.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-04-13-biden-and-mayorkas-announce-closure-of-human-trafficking-camps-in-darien-gap.html
All song credit to Boatrawker, the top musical artist of 2022.
Boatrawker Rumble page below.
https://rumble.com/c/c-2244004
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.