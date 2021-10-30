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Wikipedia Slanders the Marcionite Christian Church Over RNA Injections
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41 views • October 30, 2021
Who 'ya gonna call when your church is Wiki-slimed by Wikipedia? In today's episode FBN takes a closer look at how massive media monopolies owned by a tiny group of people are digitally stoning their Christian enemies over the Covid scam. And in the last segment of the show, FBN offers a reward of one (1) bitcoin to the editors responsible for the Wiki article if they can prove one of their baseless, slanderous assertions.
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Larry Sanger explains how Wikipedia, the company he co-founded, has been subverted and taken over by Bolsheviks:
https://larrysanger.org/2020/05/wikipedia-is-badly-biased
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McoEd6VqijY
Soros, Google, Youtube and Wikipedia:
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2018/10/wikipedia-the-george-soros-connection
https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/22/google-org-donates-2-million-to-wikipedias-parent-org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcionite_Christian_Church
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Larry Sanger explains how Wikipedia, the company he co-founded, has been subverted and taken over by Bolsheviks:
https://larrysanger.org/2020/05/wikipedia-is-badly-biased
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McoEd6VqijY
Soros, Google, Youtube and Wikipedia:
https://www.dr-rath-foundation.org/2018/10/wikipedia-the-george-soros-connection
https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/22/google-org-donates-2-million-to-wikipedias-parent-org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcionite_Christian_Church
Keywords
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