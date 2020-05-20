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Valentine's Plan
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7 views • May 20, 2020
If you’re looking for a convoluted story and ham-fisted plotline, then forget the crappy ensemble movie “Valentine’s Day.” We’ve got your crazy Valentine’s Day sitcom right here. See how Jon gets his revenge on Craig by way of 20 years planning and deceit. Who will win the affections of the beautiful babes Janine and Ramona? Where does Mr. McGa get his great workout equipment? And how long was the Popeye’s Chicken really in the oven? Find out in Vaneltine’s Plan.
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Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
Instagram: insertfoottheater.com/instagram
Twitter: insertfoottheater.com/twitter
YouTube: insertfoottheater.com/youtube
BitChute: insertfoottheater.com/bitchute
Brighteon: insertfoottheater.com/brighteon
Dailymotion: insertfoottheater.com/dailymotion
Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
Store: insertfoottheater.com/store
Facebook: insertfoottheater.com/facebook
Instagram: insertfoottheater.com/instagram
Twitter: insertfoottheater.com/twitter
YouTube: insertfoottheater.com/youtube
BitChute: insertfoottheater.com/bitchute
Brighteon: insertfoottheater.com/brighteon
Dailymotion: insertfoottheater.com/dailymotion
Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
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