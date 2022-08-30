PSEC - 2022 - Max Igan & Jason Breshears - The Laws Of Assumption, Attraction & Reflection | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Max Igan & Jason Breshears - The Laws Of Assumption, Attraction & Reflection" -- Max Igan and Jason Breshears discuss how the core of who we are, is a mixture of everything we've come to think, believe and experience. That this gives power to our "informed field" which determines the reality around us. Change yourself, change the world. Mixed together using the music of Nick Breau, by way of other content created by Dave Kelso.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Max Igan, Jason Breshears, Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Nick Breau, Misc

Hashtags: #loa #reflection #quantumphysics #spirituality #manifesting

Metatags Space Separated: loa reflection quantumphysics spirituality manifesting

Metatags Comma Separated: loa, reflection, quantumphysics, spirituality, manifesting









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





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