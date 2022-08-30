PSEC - 2022 - Max Igan & Jason Breshears - The Laws Of Assumption, Attraction & Reflection | 432hz [hd 720p]

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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Max Igan & Jason Breshears - The Laws Of Assumption, Attraction & Reflection" -- Max Igan and Jason Breshears discuss how the core of who we are, is a mixture of everything we've come to think, believe and experience. That this gives power to our "informed field" which determines the reality around us. Change yourself, change the world. Mixed together using the music of Nick Breau, by way of other content created by Dave Kelso.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Max Igan, Jason Breshears, Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Nick Breau, Misc
Hashtags: #loa #reflection #quantumphysics #spirituality #manifesting
Metatags Space Separated: loa reflection quantumphysics spirituality manifesting
Metatags Comma Separated: loa, reflection, quantumphysics, spirituality, manifesting
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xXuYy38f6L1A/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1411172381543632901?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Max-Igan---Jason-Breshears---The-Laws-Of-Assumption%2C-Attraction---Reflection---432hz--hd-720p-:8?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hwbgz-psec-2022-max-igan-and-jason-breshears-the-law...flection-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/x85O5SB
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3aeef569-c5d5-4555-a559-479ad685afca
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/De84rrL9PFFfv6u
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=756dcb8cb752d83ab3cd24a559113e0e118d7d300b9572d5bb8f4398220d7185&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3419/psec-2022-max-igan-amp-jason-breshears-the-laws-of-assumption-attracti
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/100664_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#