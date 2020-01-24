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Ramola D Reports: Newsbreak 53: Ethan Nash of TOTTNews on the Australian Bushfires, Smart Cities, Agenda 21 (MIRRORED)
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63 views • January 24, 2020
Ramola D Reports: Newsbreak 53: Ethan Nash of TOTTNews on the Australian Bushfires, Smart Cities, Agenda 21 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/Kn71uuXjok0
Informative and insightful update from Ethan Nash of TOTTNews, Australia on the nature of the Australian bushfires over late 2019 and early 2020, the reasons for them as reported in mainstream and alternative media, the connections with Agenda 2030 and the Clara Plan to promote smart cities along the coast in a connected rail network--much like in California, in regions of the recent California fires--and the piratical land grab that large-scale weather modification/geoengineering, intense fires, forced military evacuations, and retooling of land into "smart" cities suggests. The reaction of farmers and citizens, the pushback to fires, Agenda 2030, and 5G are other aspects we touched on. Stay tuned for further 5G and Agenda 2030 coverage.
Please visit TOTTNews:
https://tottnews.com/
Read TOTTNews coverage on the Bushfires & Smart Cities connection:
https://tottnews.com/2019/12/05/australian-bushfires-conspiracy/
Category
People & Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/Kn71uuXjok0
Informative and insightful update from Ethan Nash of TOTTNews, Australia on the nature of the Australian bushfires over late 2019 and early 2020, the reasons for them as reported in mainstream and alternative media, the connections with Agenda 2030 and the Clara Plan to promote smart cities along the coast in a connected rail network--much like in California, in regions of the recent California fires--and the piratical land grab that large-scale weather modification/geoengineering, intense fires, forced military evacuations, and retooling of land into "smart" cities suggests. The reaction of farmers and citizens, the pushback to fires, Agenda 2030, and 5G are other aspects we touched on. Stay tuned for further 5G and Agenda 2030 coverage.
Please visit TOTTNews:
https://tottnews.com/
Read TOTTNews coverage on the Bushfires & Smart Cities connection:
https://tottnews.com/2019/12/05/australian-bushfires-conspiracy/
Category
People & Blogs
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