Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MAUI DEW FIRES: FAMILY DOCUMENTS ESCAPE FROM HIGH WIND, TO INFERNO, TO OCEAN!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4234 Subscribers
352 views
Published Yesterday

The stories are finally coming out! This was an insidious attack on the innocent people. Don’t you dare throw that “unfounded theories” BS at me! The nerve! Catch up, educate yourself about what’s REALLY going on here.Thank you so much for y’all’s incredible support (besides the disinfo trolls)

I just want to help.

(I apologize for accidentally repeating a certain scene toward the end. Sloppy mistake)


Thank you Wyrmspleen for your incredible work


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
weather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfireseco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket