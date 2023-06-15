ussia could fire hypersonic missiles near Washington, DC; warned that any loss of Russian forces in Ukraine would lead to a nuclear war in the West

FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST: MEDVEDEV THREATENS TO CUT UNDERSEA CABLES
In an online post Wednesday on the Telegram messaging app, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said there were no longer any “moral limits” that would prevent Moscow from cutting undersea cables that transmit everything from gas to electricity, banking data and military communications between the USA and Europe. His threat echoed an argument that was used to justify Russian attacks on the two Nord Stream natural gas pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea. The explosions that ruptured them last year had severe implications for global telecommunications and internet connectivity. https://www.trunews.com/stream/first-cut-is-the-deepest-medvedev-threatens-to-cut-undersea-cables
Mr. Medvedev’s threats come after a series of other statements that suggested that Russia could fire hypersonic missiles near Washington, DC; warned that any loss of Russian forces in Ukraine would lead to a nuclear war in the West; and claimed that British officials are legitimate targets for attack. Before we delve into the Medvedev threat, we want to first take a look at a statement made yesterday by Vladimir Putin.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/14/23
