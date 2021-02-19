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Feb 19 2021 - Kelowna Health Expert Heather Friesen & Gang of Activists
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11 views • March 03, 2021
Castanet Health Expert Heather Friesen is a paid Activist, her gang of sick psychopaths attend City Hall most Saturdays to create and promote Hatred, as clearly seen in the video.
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