The White Coat Summit at Supreme Court | America's Front Line Docs
Published Friday

America's Front Line Doctors Hold a MAJOR PRESS CONFERENCE:


On July 27, we will expose some of the largest and most corrupt racketeers between Big Pharma and government during the pandemic, and call for them to be investigated for their criminal conduct.


We will expose their:

-Collusion with Agencies & politicians

-Fraudulent data and science

-Coercive and illegal censorship to silence doctors


Streaming live on all platforms. Save the date and RT.

http://WhiteCoatSummit.com\


#WhiteCoatSummit

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

