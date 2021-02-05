GLOBALIST CONTROLLED MARXISTS, THE REAL INSURRECTION EXISTS WITHIN CONGRESS W/ TERRY TURCHIE (2OF2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Terry Turchie, retired Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and past head of the counterintelligence program at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, joins the program to discuss the real insurrection we have in congress and throughout the country in many of our institutions. We discuss the very real danger the United States is in with the plan infiltration and destruction of this country by traitors within. You can purchase his latest book "In Their Words" and learn more about Terrie Turchie on website at https://www.intheirownwords2020.com/
Censorship is very serious. Please sign up for those platforms that do not censor. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe to sign up for my newsletter, Odysee, Bitchute, Rumble, Gab, Parler, podcast platforms and more!
See the exclusive videos by Joining Patreon or at SarahWestall.tv and watch on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more
See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!
MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over