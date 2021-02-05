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GLOBALIST CONTROLLED MARXISTS, THE REAL INSURRECTION EXISTS WITHIN CONGRESS W/ TERRY TURCHIE (2OF2)
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121 views • February 05, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Terry Turchie, retired Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and past head of the counterintelligence program at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, joins the program to discuss the real insurrection we have in congress and throughout the country in many of our institutions. We discuss the very real danger the United States is in with the plan infiltration and destruction of this country by traitors within. You can purchase his latest book "In Their Words" and learn more about Terrie Turchie on website at https://www.intheirownwords2020.com/

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See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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antifablminsurrectionglobalistcongressbidencontrolledcommunistsmarxiststerry turchiesarah westallbusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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