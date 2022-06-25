Bloodthirsty Left Vows Vengeance After SCOTUS Overturns Roe V. Wade - FULL SHOW 6/24/22

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Alex Jones opens the phone lines and talks with listeners about the Supreme Courts' ruling to overturn Roe V Wade, warning how pro-abortion reactions in the coming weeks and months will influence the midterm elections. Jacob Engels joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the deep state has turned on one of their own: former Dem. candidate for Florida Governor, Andrew Gillum. After that, Judge Joe Brown joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the SCOTUS Roe V Wade ruling, the slow creep of socialism, and the entitlement many Americans feel as a side effect of leftist propaganda. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.