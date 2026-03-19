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The 13 Sugar Colonies - Proto Zionism and The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade
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Skoolafish
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"In Spain they were the grandees managing the money of the Spanish throne. In Germany in the 1600 and 1700s they were the court Jews managing the political and economic apparatus of Europe, the Hapsburg Empire, the German states, etc.

We have the names. We know who they were, what they were, what they controlled. We know when they set up the Dutch East India Company, the Dutch West India Company, the Portuguese Company, the Brazilian Company. We know who and what documents. We know the family connections. We know even when they converted to Christianity they maintained links with their Jewish community brothers who had not converted, and that's why they had a network around the world.

There is no longer any debate. The evidence is overwhelming. The lies have been deconstructed.. It has been conclusively shown who held a key role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the development of an Apartheid society in the United States of America.

Join Dr. Leonard Jeffries, Dr. Tony Martin, Dr. John Henrik Clarke, Dr. Khalid Muhammad, Dr. Leonard E. Barrett Sr.,  Minister Louis Farrakhan, Dr. Aviva Ben-Ur, Dr. Stanley Mirvis,  Dr. Bertram W. Korn, Rabbi Barbara Aiello, & Professor Cary Silverstein in the discussion of this highly repressed historical subject of the Jewish involvement in the Black Holocaust."

Source:  The 13 Sugar Colonies: Proto-Zionism & The Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade – youtube channel Zionist Onslaught

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHu9NRstTm4

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zionismslaverysugar coloniesatlantic slave trade
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