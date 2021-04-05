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Utopia (2019) - Where Freedom exists only in Prison.
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29 views • April 05, 2021
A man returns to his country only to find a society where citizens police each other with their mobile phones and where there is more freedom inside prison rather than outside it.
Director: Kosta Nikas
Writer: Kosta Nikas
Stars: Will Gabriel, Adam Hatzimanolis, Magdalena Stamos
Director: Kosta Nikas
Writer: Kosta Nikas
Stars: Will Gabriel, Adam Hatzimanolis, Magdalena Stamos
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