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https://gnews.org/post/p1dvka6e3
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Tian Wei, Liu Zhenya, Wu Zheng, Zhao Benshan, and Zhang Songqiao are pimping for the CCP. Zhang Songqiao’s wealth is beyond your imagination, and much of the wealth of Yao Qing, Guan Jun, and Liu Chengjie, including HNA, is held by Zhang Songqiao and Zhang Li.