Koi Pond Health: Clear Water Isn’t Always Healthy Water

Clear pond water doesn’t always mean healthy fish.

In this whiteboard video, we explain why koi health depends on more than appearance. Poor circulation, undersized filtration, and hidden dead zones can allow waste to build up, stressing koi and weakening their immune systems — even when the water looks clean.

Professional koi pond contractors design ponds around biology, using proper depth, circulation, and filtration to support fish health year-round.

👉 Learn more here:

https://jordanswatersolutions.com/how-koi-pond-contractors-keep-fish-healthy/