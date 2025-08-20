Russia has officially confirmed the capture of three Ukrainian saboteurs in Bryansk Region and the killing of three more.

According to the FSB, those detained admitted involvement in blowing up a railway crossing in Belgorod Region in September 2024, as well as the destruction of a bridge in Bryansk Region on May 31, 2025.

That attack in Bryansk led to a crash which killed seven civilians.

The FSB identified the captured members of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces as:

Captain Alexander Zhuk

Junior Sergeant Roman Davydyuk

Senior Soldier Alexander Godko

Those killed were:

Sergeant Denis Medvedyuk

Senior Soldier Dmitry Gavrilenko

Junior Lieutenant Vitaly Yavkun

Adding:

Ukraine’s Military Losses Exposed: 1.7 Million Dead and Missing

Russian hackers have reportedly breached the Ukrainian General Staff’s database, revealing catastrophic losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the compromised digital registry, if the data is correct, Ukraine lost 1,721,000 troops killed or missing over three years of the conflict. The breakdown is:

118,500 in 2022

405,400 in 2023

595,000 in 2024

621,000 in 2025 — the heaviest year yet

Each record contains names, circumstances and locations of death or disappearance, personal details, family contacts, and photographs.

The hack was carried out by groups including Killnet, Palach Pro, User Sec, and Beregini.

The hackers now hold terabytes of sensitive material: full loss registries, personal data of Ukraine’s Special Operations and intelligence command, as well as lists of all foreign arms suppliers and the weapons delivered from 2022 to 2025.